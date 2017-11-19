Question marks hanging over Australians, England will win the series: Nasser Hussain

Joe Root will lead England into the Ashes that begins on November 23. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root will lead England into the Ashes that begins on November 23. (Source: Reuters)

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has encouraged the English side to assert their dominance on the Australian side as the controversy surrounding their team selection hogs the limelight. In a column for Daily Mail, Hussain wrote, “One of the skills of selection is to alleviate pressure from the guys you pick. The Australians have done the opposite. A week ago all the talk was about how England’s fringe players were going to cope with the Ashes cauldron, that chat has now moved to the Aussies.”

Explaining the role of the Aussie media and how they put pressure on their side when it struggles, Hussain went on to write, “The Australian public and media get behind their team when it’s going well, but they’re quick to pile in when they’re struggling. The danger with these selections is that it doesn’t take much for the grumbles to start.”

Hussain also commented on the selection policy of Australia and stated that the selectors have tried to play it safe by selecting Marsh and Paine. “If Bancroft nicks one early, or Marsh fails to make the most of his umpteenth call-up, or Paine drops one, they’re immediately going to feel under pressure. It feels as if the selectors have tried to play it safe by going back to Marsh and Paine, and ignored the principle of consistency by dropping Matt Renshaw.”

“Question marks are hanging over the Australians. It does nothing to change my view that England will win the series,” he concluded.

