Nasser Hussain called me a ‘bus driver’ in NatWest Trophy Final, reveals Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has revealed that he was called as a bus driver by former England skipper Nasser Hussain who took a jibe at him during the 2002 Natwest Series final at Lords between India and England. Kaif made the revelation after a fan asked him a question on Twitter on how England cricketers sledged him during the historic run chase where he scored a match-winning 87.

“@MohammadKaif Hi kaif, what you and Yuvi were talking during Natwest Final? Was their any sledging from English players?” asked a fan. Kaif replied by saying, “Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a Bus driver :) was good to take them for a ride!”

For fans across the globe, the Natwest final was, in many ways, India’s war cry that their new brigade had arrived and were here to stay. After winning the toss England won the toss and opted to bat first. Riding on twin centuries by ME Trescothick and N Hussain (c), England posted a mammoth 325/5. In reply, India were stuttering at 146/5. But from thereon a brilliant partnership between Yuvraj Singh and Kaif steered India home. Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 as India chased down the total with just 3 balls to spare.

India won a thrilling final and as emotions ran high Indian captain Sourav Ganguly waved his shirt from the Lord’s balcony – an incident which would turn out to be one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history. Back then India’s epic run chase 326 was the second highest successful run chase in one-day international history.

