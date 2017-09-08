Bangladesh’s Nasir Hossain gives Pat Cummins a unique send off, watch video

Llong hence had to reverse his decision and raise the finger. (Source: Twitter screenshot) Llong hence had to reverse his decision and raise the finger. (Source: Twitter screenshot)

Bangladesh lost the second Test to Australia and thus missed out on an opportunity to record a historic series win over the visitors. Instead, the series ended in a 1-1 draw but a certain event on Day 3 of the Test has come into focus since the end of the match.

It was the third session of the day and Bangladesh had reviewed an LBW decision that umpire Nigel Llong had given not out. The batsman was Pat Cummins. As it turned out, the impact was outside the line but the ball was hitting the stumps. Llong hence had to reverse his decision and raise the finger.

Just as he was doing so, Bangladesh’s Nasir Hossain stood beside Llong and imitated the umpire’s action, even pointing a finger to the sky and ‘declaring’ Cummins out. The incident has picked up steam on the internet and raised the question as to what is and what isn’t acceptable behaviour on the cricketing field. Llong seemed to have found the humour in the entire incident though as he seems to smile and asks Hossain for the ball.

The ICC are not expected to take any action against Hossain for the gesture. Australian vice-captain David Warner also didn’t make much of the incident. “I wasn’t watching, so I don’t know much about that,” said Warner, “It’s one for obviously the umpires to look at and deem if it was a send-off or not. From my past track records I know that the heat can get to you sometimes. I’m not making excuses for him, but yeah.”

