Nasir Jamshed slapped with one-year ban for involvement in PSL spot-fixing scandal

Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been slapped with a ban of one year for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in Pakistan Super League. The left-hand batsman has been banned for his non-cooperation in the on-going investigation into the spot-fixing scandal being conducted by the anti-tribunal division of PCB.

Jamshed has been charged for breaching article 2.4.6 and article 2.4.7 of the Anti-Corruption code. This includes “obstruction and non-cooperation” during an investigation.

Earlier, Jamshed had ridiculed the evidence produced by the PCB against him. “They claim they have WhatsApp voice messages that show me talking about spot-fixing in code. But what they actually have is WhatsApp voice messages that show me talking about selling bats. There’s no code involved at all,” Jamshed told ESPNcricinfo.

“I’ve had an arrangement for years whereby I would sell a few CA bats and take a 10% commission. It’s no secret; I’m allowed to do it. I laughed out loud when I saw details of their evidence against me. I was amused. It’s so flimsy. It’s ridiculous,” he added.

It was reported that Jamshed and Khalid Latif, another Pakistan batsman facing corruption charges, exchanged eight voice messages which are in Urdu. Jamshed said that he was trying to sell bats to a man and not fixing a match.

“The guy they say is a bookie… works in a Honda showroom as far as I know … We spoke about him buying some bats from me, but in the end he didn’t,” Jamshed said. “If that is as good as they have, they should dismiss the case now. They have no evidence of any financial gain and, after all this time, they have not even charged me with spot-fixing or trying to fix a game. They have no real evidence against me,” he added.

