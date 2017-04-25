Nasir Jamshed challenges spot-fixing charges against him

Nasir Jamshed has challenged the alleged spot-fixing charges framed against him by Cricket Board (PCB). Nasir Jamshed has challenged the alleged spot-fixing charges framed against him by Cricket Board (PCB).

Nasir has also asked the PCB to keep him out of any investigation until the UK’s crime investigation agency concludes its inquiry against him.

“Basically Nasir has informed the Board through a legal response that he will be contesting the charges laid out against him in the notice sent to him earlier,” a source in the PCB said.

Nasir, who is in the eye of a storm over the spot-fixing scandal in the Pakistan Super League, has not been available for questioning to PCB officials as he resides in the UK.

Nasir, who is also being questioned by the UK’s national crime agency, has been allowed to extend his bail to June 21 in London.

The PCB claims that Nasir has avoided meeting their anti-corruption unit officials and lawyers in connection with the ongoing investigations into the PSL spot-fixing scandal.

The PCB has suspended five Pakistani cricketers including Nasir under its anti-corruption code for their alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the PSL.

Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hasan are the other four players. Left-arm pacer Irfan has already been banned for 12-months after admitting to not reporting approaches made to him by spot-fixers in the past.

Nasir, a left-handed opener, who once scored three successive hundreds against India in ODIs, has also assured the PCB of his full cooperation in a recent video message.

Sharjeel, Khalid, and Shahzaib have also in their replies to the PCB challenged the several breaches of the anti-corruption code attributed to them in their notices.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 12:03 pm