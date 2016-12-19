PM Narendra Modi lauds Karun Nair’s triple century against England

Karun Nair became only the second Indian to notch up a triple century in Test cricket. (Source: PTI) Karun Nair became only the second Indian to notch up a triple century in Test cricket. (Source: PTI)

Karun Nair’s record breaking knock is earning plaudits from all sections. While former players are hailing the Karnataka batsman’s efforts, he has also received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Karun with this knock became only the second Indian to notch up a triple century in Test cricket.

Congratulations on the historic triple century @karun126! We all are delighted & proud of your remarkable feat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 19 December 2016

Nair announced his arrival at the world stage with an unforgettable triple ton (303 not out) as India broke a plethora of records en route their highest ever Test total of 759 for seven against England on the penultimate day of the fifth and final match.

Modi was not the only one from the political establishment to praise Karun. Minister of State (I&B) Rajyavardhan Rathore lauded the Karnataka batsman’s achievement. “what a player! What a knock! Take a bow, @karun126 for being 3rd cricketer & 1st Indian to convert maiden century into a triple hundred!” tweeted Rathore.

India’s 1983 World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev also applauded Nair, saying: “I am at a loss of words to comment on what he did. He seems such a level-headed youngster. His style of batting is very impressive. Very few batsmen can do what he has done.”

VVS Laxman said it was great to see that Nair was still hungry for runs even after completing his century.

“Rahul Dravid would be proud of him. He has taught players to work hard and stay committed to their game. Karun spent two months with Dravid during India A tour of Australia.

“He probably went through mental conditioning during that period. He showed the hunger to keep going even after completing his hundred,” said Laxman.

Karun Nair notched up the milestone in only his third Test and first series. BCCI president Anurag Thakur wrote, “What a day 4 India at Chepauk. @karun126 heartiest congratulations on this marvelous 300. 2nd Indian to achieve after @virendersehwag @BCCI.”

West Indies’ big-hitting opener Chris Gayle said, “Welcome to the 300 club youngster @karun126 ?????????? #Super.”

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne wrote, “In bed watching India V England. Great batting from Karun. But India should’ve declared 40 mins ago & had an hour at England. Agree?”

