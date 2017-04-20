Najam Sethi should resign if PCB fails to prove fixing allegations, says Aamir Sohail

Najam Sethi heads the PCB’s executive committee. Najam Sethi heads the PCB’s executive committee.

Pakistan’s former Test captain Aamir Sohail has called on Najam Sethi, a top official of the PCB, to resign if the board fails to prove spot-fixing allegations against suspended players Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif and Shahzaib Hasan.

“Najam Sethi had said very loudly after the PCB announced the spot-fixing scandal in the Pakistan Super League that there was concrete and strong evidence against the players to punish them. But so far nothing has happened,” Sohail said in an interview.

Sethi, who heads the PCB’s executive committee, is also chairman of the PSL and was one who informed the media about the spot-fixing scandal and suspension of players.

“His recordings are present where he said repeatedly the board had enough evidence to take action against the players. If this is not done now he should resign,” Sohail said

