Najam Sethi elected as the new PCB chairman

Najam Sethi has been unanimously elected as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman for the next three years by the PCB’s new Board of Governors (BoG) on Wednesday. The development has taken place a week after the Islamabad High Court admitted for hearing a petition challenging his nomination to the Board of Governors of Pakistan Cricket Board.

No other member of the BoG filed nomination papers for the post as all the 10-members voted for Sethi. He will now replace Shaharyar Khan, whose three-year tenure at the post ended on Sunday. Sethi was expected to become the new chairman as he was nominated on the PCB’s BoG last month by former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

According to reports, Sethi enjoyed the backing of former cricketers who insisted that Sethi was the best choice for the post as he had also served as the head of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) chairman.

“I support him all the way and the main reason is PSL. Many people before him discussed the idea of PSL but no one was able to materialise the plans. Sethi not only made is possible, but organised two successful editions of Pakistan’s top class T20 league and also the final of the second edition in Lahore,” the Express Tribune quoted Akram as saying.

“Four years are enough [to understand any system] and now he knows which person to use for what job. He is fully aware of all the staff and management, which makes him the best candidate,” said Wasim.

Other players behind Sethi include former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif who said, “Sethi is the best candidate for the chairmanship of PCB and he will win. He made the PSL a big success and he will do the same with PCB. He has been trying to invite international teams to Pakistan and he will succeed in that too. He has also been working on youngsters. The team is on the top, the captain is on the top, PSL is on the top and now he will take PCB on to the top.”

