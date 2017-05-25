Najam Sethi all set to succeed Shaharyar Khan as PCB chief

PCB’s current chief Shaharyar Khan at the AGM. PCB’s current chief Shaharyar Khan at the AGM.

After present cheif Pakistan Cricket Board Shaharyar Khan made it clear that he doesn’t want to continue at the post due to health issues, Najam Sethi is likely to be approved as the new PCB chief. At the Annual General Meeting of PCB on Wednesday, Sethi’s name was an unanimous choice.

According to PTI, the AGM made a recommendation that Sethi will be given Pride of Performance award by Pakistan government for his service and contribution to Pakistan cricket. Shaharyar’s three-year term ends in August.

“Perhaps pre-empting the situation, Sethi managed to get this resolution passed which basically confirms that he is very popular in the cricket board,” an insider is quoted by PTI.

At the AGM, Sethi also made new announcements regarding the third season of Pakistan Super League. He said that eight matches during the third season will be held in Karachi and Lahore, both cities hosting four matches each. Regarding the sixth franchise in the PSL, he said that some 30 parties had submitted bids to buy the franchise.

The AGM also gave away the Pakistan cricket awards.

