Nagpur to host U-19 ‘Test’ matches between India and England after TNCA refusal

Vidarbha Cricket Association, the first state to unconditionally accept the Lodha Committee reforms even before Supreme Court verdict, will be hosting the two U-19 ‘Test’ matches between India and England after Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) refusal.

The two four-day ‘Tests’ will be held on February 13-16 and 21-24. The matches were originally awarded to TNCA, which had two weeks back written to BCCI that they won’t be able to host the Tests.

While TNCA’s official reason is completion of already delayed league, many saw their refusal as an act of non co-operation after the Supreme Court verdict on January 2 and 3 made most of the state association office-bearers ineligible.

The VCA, which has two grounds and was once headed by the now ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, were first to accept reforms and they have now come to BCCI’s rescue after Mumbai Cricket Association, which will host all five ODIs — 3 at Wankhede Stadium and 2 at the Brabourne.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also selected 20-member India U-19 squad for the five ‘Youth’ One day matches against England.

It has been learnt that coach Rahul Dravid wants to watch as many youngsters as possible going into the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2018.

The squad comprises of most members of the Asia Cup U-19 winning team including teen sensation Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma and Shubhman Gill.

Bengal’s Ishan Porel, one of the fastest bowlers at the colts level has also been included.

India Under 19 for One-dayers: Heramb Parab, Het Patel, Himanshu Rana, Ayush Jamwal, Vivekanand Tiwary, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai, Rahul Desraj Chahar, Kamlesh Singh Nagarkoti, Salman Khan, Priyam Garg, Shiva Singh, Yash Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Rohan Kunnumal, Ishan Porel.

Schedule:

Jan 30: 1st ‘ODI’ at Wankhede

Feb 1: 2nd ‘ODI; at CCI (Brabourne)

Feb 3: 3rd ODI at CCI (Brabourne)

Feb 6: 4th ODI at Wankhede

Feb 8: 5th ODI at Wankhede

1st ‘Test: Feb 13-16 (Nagpur)

2nd ‘Test’: Feb 21-24 (Nagpur).