Nagaland all out for just two runs in U-19 Women One Day League!

Special win or an embarrassing loss? In a match in the U-19 Women One Day League, conducted by BCCI, Nagaland U-19 team collapsed for just two runs having played 17 overs. And one of those two runs came in an extra. In response, Kerala U-19 romped home by 10 wickets and 299 balls to spare. Yes, you read that right.

In probably one of the most one-sided matches, Nagaland U-19 women’s cricket team was bowled out for two runs by Kerala in one-day Super League Group B match at the JKC college, Guntur on Friday.

What is further more embarrassing for Nagaland is that they won the toss and chose to bat. They were all out in 17 overs for just two runs, one by opener Menka, the other a wide from opening bowler Aleena Surendran. Kerala captain Minnu Mani picked up four wickets without conceding a run off her four overs.

Kerala opener Ansu Raju achieved the target in the first ball itself as she smashed a boundary after the start of the innings with a wide.

Nagaland can take refuge from the fact that they were not the only team struggling on the day. At the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur, Bihar also won the toss and opted to bat against Bengal, only to be all out for 21 runs off 13.4 overs.

The highest scorer for Bihar was their captain Sikha Singh, topping the scorecard with 11 not out in an innings that saw seven batters falling for ducks. Bengal won by nine wickets with more than 35 overs to spare.

Here is the scoreboard for Bihar vs Bengal:

