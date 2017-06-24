N Srinivasan to represent TNCA at SGM, CoA meeting

N Srinivasan (File) N Srinivasan (File)

N. Srinivasan will represent the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) at the June 26 BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) in Mumbai and also the state associations’ meeting with the Committee of Administrators (COA) a day before. According to a source, the former ICC and BCCI chief has received requests from “some BCCI members” to attend the meeting and will turn up.

The source said that “many members feel that the BCCI has lost his position in world cricket after the ICC’s financial and governance overhauls”. They want Srinivasan to raise the issue at the SGM.

The veteran administrator had brought on the ‘Big Three’ model as then ICC boss in 2014 and although the BCCI’s revenue loss would only be around $40 million over eight years under the new model, Srinivasan is peeved at the Indian board’s “reduced stature” and “will talk about it at the meeting”.

The COA has requested the BCCI members to adopt the new constitution, accepted by the Supreme Court in its July 18, 2016 order, at the upcoming SGM. It has also asked for the adoption of the new conflict of interest rules. The COA’s meeting with the members on June 25 has been arranged to exchange ideas on the issues.

The COA has made it clear that it won’t support any changes in the governance structure as far as the Lodha Committee recommendations are concerned.

All these have prompted some members to seek Srinivasan’s ‘help’, to have a discussion with the COA and then take the matter forward to the SGM. Srinivasan had joined the BCCI’s May 7 SGM via video conference but his ‘eligibility’ was questioned. He is ‘ineligible’ as an office-bearer as per the Lodha Committee recommendations accepted by the court – served nine years in his state association, nine years in the BCCI and he is over 70 years of age. But his ‘eligibility’ to attend the BCCI meetings as his state association representative is still undecided.

