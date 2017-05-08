The elephant in the boardroom

Former BCCI and ICC boss N Srinivasan still helms the Tamil Nadu association, which hasn’t so far accepted the Lodha reforms in toto. Express file Former BCCI and ICC boss N Srinivasan still helms the Tamil Nadu association, which hasn’t so far accepted the Lodha reforms in toto. Express file

N Srinivasan’s presence, albeit via video conferencing, at the Board of Control for Cricket in India Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi on Sunday raised a few eyebrows as it appeared — in principle — to fly in the face of the radical administrative reforms in the board that have happened on the Supreme Court’s behalf.

Like the majority of the state associations, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) hasn’t yet implemented the Lodha reforms in toto, and Srinivasan continues to helm it. However, he is ‘ineligible’ as an office-bearer on all counts as per the Lodha Committee recommendations accepted by the court — he has served nine years in his state association, nine years in the BCCI and is over 70 years of age. Saurashtra’s Niranjan Shah, too, was at the boardroom.

A BCCI SGM on April 9 had to be adjourned because ‘ineligible’ office-bearers such as Srinivasan and Shah turned up and there was no clarity over their eligibility. Earlier, in its third status report before the apex court, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) sought directives over the disqualified office-bearers’ eligibility to attend BCCI meetings on behalf of their respective state associations: “Can a disqualified Office Bearer act as the representative/nominee of a Member Association or the BCCI? Can such an individual discharge any other role in or behalf of the Association or the BCCI?”

Srinivasan had been lobbying hard to be the BCCI’s representative at the last month’s ICC Board meetings but the Supreme Court barred him, saying there is a “cloud on Srinivasan’s integrity”. A bench led by Justice Dipak Misra said that N Srinivasan cannot go as he has been “held guilty by this court for conflict of interest and abuse of authority… a man, once having a conflict of interest, cannot go.” The court earlier had made an observation that if someone is disqualified, he “stands disqualified”. The Supreme Court, however, didn’t give a ruling on the COA’s application over the eligibility of the disqualified office-bearers. It decided to deal with it in July.

It’s surprising that Srinivasan still holds enough clout in the BCCI despite the fact he is one of the primary reasons for Indian cricket being thrown into turmoil. In 2013, after the IPL spot-fixing and betting controversy broke, the then BCCI president formed a three-member committee comprising two retired judges from the Madras High Court and (then BCCI secretary) Sanjay Jagdale. Srinivasan’s son-in-law and former Chennai Super Kings official Gurunath Meiyappan had been implicated in the scandal and the Cricket Association of Bihar secretary Aditya Verma filed a petition before the Bombay High Court in May 2013, challenging the BCCI’s decision. The court declared the panel null and void. The BCCI took the matter to the Supreme Court in August 2013 and according to Verma, “dug its own grave”.

That was the beginning of the upheaval which culminated in the Supreme Court accepting the majority of the Lodha panel reforms and eventually appointing the Committee of Administrators to implement the proposed changes and supervise the cricket board’s functioning.

During an interview with this paper earlier this year, former BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke had said: “If he (Srinivasan) had stepped down and conducted an impartial inquiry, because he himself is not involved in any corruption, trouble could have been avoided.”

So it’s strange that a good chunk of the BCCI members still swears by Srinivasan. They still appear to be in awe of their erstwhile boss, and it allows the Tamil Nadu strongman enough elbow room to keep coming back into the cricket board’s scheme of things at every available opportunity.

Maybe, the letter of the law still doesn’t bar Srinivasan, and also other disqualified officials, to represent their respective state associations at the BCCI meetings. But their presence appears to contradict its spirit.

In purely technical sense, Srinivasan’s presence in today’s meeting was not a contempt of court. But perhaps it was contradictory to the accepted principles of Indian jurisprudence. Asked if they have taken note of Srinivasan’s presence today, a COA member said: “The general body should have intervened. We are not going to get involved in this.”

