N Srinivasan organises BCCI old boys’ reunion

A few days after the apex court clarified that the office-bearers of the BCCI will get only a cumulative nine-year tenure with the mother body and the state association-and not with each as perceived initially-former board president N Srinivasan allegedly met some of his loyalists/sympathisers in the capital. According to the Tamil Nadu strongman it was only a “gathering of disqualified friends over a cup of tea”. But what transpired in the meeting acquires a more significant hue as the board’s joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry reportedly attended the meeting, held behind closed doors. The details of the meeting aren’t any definitive, but they could have discussed the tenure issue, for both Amitabh and Aniruddh will have to relinquish their posts under the new clarification, as they had completed a combined span of nine years, which makes them ineligible for the current posts.