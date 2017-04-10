N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah present at adjourned BCCI SGM

N Srinivasan is among the BCCI members rendered ineligible by Lodha reforms. N Srinivasan is among the BCCI members rendered ineligible by Lodha reforms.

The BCCI adjourned Sunday’s Special General Meeting (SGM) as the board decided to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the eligibility of members who can be present in it. The Committee of Administrators (COA) has sought the intervention of the apex court to adjudicate whether disqualified members can attend the meetings.

The issue is likely to be up for hearing on Monday. The meeting was attended by veteran members who were rendered ineligible based on the Lodha recommendations. N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah, TC Matthew, Ranjib Biswal and G Ganga Raju — all above 70 years of age — were present for the meeting. Other big names included Sourav Ganguly, Rajiv Shukla and Niranjan Shah.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri did not attend the meeting. Neither did any other member of the COA. The meeting was chaired by acting president CK Khanna.

Sunday’s meeting was the first SGM meeting after the implementation of Lodha Panel reforms which axed Anurag Thakur, and other office bearers, from holding a post in the BCCI.

The main objective of the SGM is reported to be the appointment of BCCI’s representatives to the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings.

