N Srinivasan loses his cool after being questioned on presence at SGM

N Srinivasan N Srinivasan

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan hit out at a media channel for questioning him over his presence at the Special General Meeting (SGM) on Monday.

While Srinivisan attended the SGM as a representative of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), it may be recalled here that as per the recommendations of the Lodha Committeee he is disqualified.

When questioned an angry Srinivasan said, “Where are you from, which channel. I congratulate you, you just now made me (to) shut up. “Better right (capacity) than you have to ask me”.

On the SGM held on Monday Srinivisan said, “happy after BCCI meeting. Every-thing was unanimous”

Earlier, Srinivisan said that he is he is game if a resolution is adopted at the SGM, which also mentions the contentious issues (like one state one vote, age cap of 70 years. However, he later changed his stance.

Commenting on it a senior state unit official present at SGM spoke to PTI and said, “It was surprising as Srinivasan on Sunday evening said that he is game if a resolution is adopted, which also mentions the contentious issues (like one state one vote, age cap of 70 years, cooling off period of three years and five member selection panel instead of three). But today morning, he went back and said he will not support any resolution.”

