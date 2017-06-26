CoA warns states to reform or face wrath of Supreme Court

N Srinivasan, former BCCI president, has told the COA that they cost India big loss in revenue-share with ICC, and vowed to get the money back in the board’s kitty. (Source: File) N Srinivasan, former BCCI president, has told the COA that they cost India big loss in revenue-share with ICC, and vowed to get the money back in the board’s kitty. (Source: File)

After months of trying to be patient and waiting for the state cricket associations to reform, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators are finally beginning to talk tough. A day before the special general body meeting in Mumbai, the COA have given a stern warning to all the errant state associations that if they don’t comply with the Lodha-recommended reforms, Supreme Court will be requested to step in and exercise its power. In another development, N Srinivasan, former BCCI president, has told the COA that they cost India big loss in revenue-share with ICC, and vowed to get the money back in the board’s kitty.

In their meeting with all state units on Sunday, the COA made it clear that while it’s understandable to have reservations or doubts about some points in the order, it can’t lead to a blanket refusal to reform. Indian Express understands that the board members have their reservation on one state one vote, three selectors in the panel, and the cooling period of tenure clause for post of office bearers.

“They (COA) told us that they will tell Supreme Court to use its powers and order Tamil Nadu Society registrar to change board’s constitution if we don’t adopt Lodha committee recommendations. COA has once again told us that they are fine if few points are not adopted as they will take it up with the court again,” a state unit member told this newspaper. In March this year, during a media interaction, Vinod Rai was asked how long would the COA be patient and polite with the state associations who aren’t willing to reform. “At some point of time, they (officials of cricket associations) would understand that it’s the end of road for them. If they don’t understand it, they have to be made to understand it in the language they understand. You can’t have defiance at the highest court of land. Greater bodies, people with more authoritative power than that have tried to do that to supreme court and they have not succeeded.”

COA cost India money in ICC revenue: Srinivasan

Meanwhile, N Srinivasan made his first appearance with the COA at the board office in a state unit meeting. It is learnt that the meeting which Srinivasan attended had units from South Zone, West, and North and lasted only 15 minutes with Srinivasan speaking most of the time. Srinivasan expressed his displeasure over the way COA dealt with the International Cricket Council wehich saw board getting lesser share than what he had bargained and put in place a few years ago. The meeting commenced with COA head Vinod Rai explaining how Indian board got a large revenue in ICC revenue model. Srinivasan interrupted Rai and told that he has his opinion on the deal, and would discuss with the board members at the SGM, and not in front of the COA.

He even informed Rai he will get back those 200 US million dollars back in board’s kitty. Srinivasan also told Rai that COA had no business in stopping appointment of Milind Kanmadikar as manager of the Indian team to West Indies. However, Rai countered that as COA they have full powers to decide who will be the manager of the Indian team.

Old guard to attend BCCI SGM

The SGM will see all members disqualified by the Lodha Committee attending the meeting. Apart from Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah, Rajeev Shukla, Jyotiraditya Scindia have been nominated by their state units to attend SGM. The COA can’t stop these members as Supreme Court is yet to give clarity on whether disqualified members can attend board meetings as representatives from their state units. Meanwhile, despite accepting new revenue and governance model, it is learnt, BCCI will send a letter to ICC objecting on regulations on governance and new ICC share which will give 405 US million dollars to board in next eight year cycle. The SGM will also appoint new Ombudsman, a seat vacant for past few months after the exit of retired judge AP Shah. The BCCI would also be inviting application for post of director in the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Dravid wants time to decide on coach role

BCCI chief executive officer Rahul Johri met Rahul Dravid on Sunday evening and it’s learnt that Dravid has requested the board to give him few days’ time to decide whether to accept or reject the role of U-19 coach, as per the terms and conditions laid by BCCI. Earlier, Rai, the head of COA, had made it clear that the contract would be for two years, and if Dravid accepts the role, he can’t be part of IPL franchise, or do any commentary stint.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App