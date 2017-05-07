N Srinivasan joins BCCI Special General Meeting from London

Supreme Court of India had rendered N Srinivasan ineligible to attend ICC meeting as BCCI representative. (Source: File) Supreme Court of India had rendered N Srinivasan ineligible to attend ICC meeting as BCCI representative. (Source: File)

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan attended the Special general Meeting from London via video conferencing. Srinivasan’s involvement in the BCCI has raised several questions about his eligibility criteria as per the Lodha Committee.

“Yes, Mr Srinivasan is attending the meeting via Skype from London. As per FAQs, there is no clarity if he is disqualified or not. The Supreme Court passed a judgement that he won’t be allowed to attend the ICC meeting but it was never clarified whether he is ineligible to attend the SGM,” a senior BCCI official conveyed the news in an interaction with PTI.

BCCI also confirmed that India will be participating in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and the squad will be announced on May 8.

Earlier, India head coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli said that the team is keen to participate in the tournament, which they won in 2013 under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. There were doubts over their participation after the cricket governing body of India opposed ICC’s new revenue structure.

