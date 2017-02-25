N Srinivasan calls for meeting of ousted officials, Kapil Sibal too in huddle

Former BCCI boss N Srinivasan. Former BCCI boss N Srinivasan.

A day after the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) made it clear that office-bearers would only get nine years either at the BCCI or in the state associations – and not a cumulative 18-year term in power —the former BCCI boss N Srinivasan has called for a meeting.

The Sunday meeting in Delhi is expected to be attended by all the former BCCI and state association bigwigs.

There is a certain sense of confusion in the administrators as they feel that the apex court had made it clear in its last amended order that those who have completed nine years in the state associations can come to the BCCI – and vice versa. As a result, the state associations are going to have a meeting with the lawyer Kapil Sibal, who represented the BCCI in the IPL spot-fixing case, for guidance on way ahead.

Here are the some of the big names who would have to quit cricket administration as per the new directive: Rajeev Shukla, Amitabh Choudhary, Anirudh Chaudhry, and Brijesh Patel. The latest directive has come as a big setback for cricket administrators, especially those who were hoping to enter the BCCI offices after nine years of service at the state bodies.

“The Supreme Court in its first order has clearly stated that an official can serve as a cricket administrator for 18 years. Later Supreme Court modified its order saying, “Tenure of an office-bearer in state association or BCCI shall not be considered cumulatively”.

Quoting this order, a member who will attend the meeting, said, “So how can COA change SC order?. We will approach Supreme Court on this regard once again if needed.” In its letter sent to all associations, the COA had said that “until there is clarity on the exact scope and extent of the disqualifications” as per the apex court’s January 2, January 3 and January 20 orders, the disqualifications would be based on adherence to the Lodha Committee recommendations, accepted by the SC. Which means, “Persons who have been office-bearers of the BCCI for a total period of 9 years”, and/or “Persons who have been office bearers of State/member association for a total period of 9 years” are ineligible to hold any official post.

If one goes by COA new directives, then the current two BCCI office bearers Amitabh Chaudhary and Anirudh Chaudhary also have completed nine years cumulative and are invalid to hold any office.