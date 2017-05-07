N Srinivasan backtracks after members object his suggestion at BCCI SGM

N Srinivasan joined the BCCI meeting through Skype from London. N Srinivasan joined the BCCI meeting through Skype from London.

Former BCCI president N Srinivsan, was “left in shock” after he faced resistance by the members attending the board’s Special General Meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. Srinivasan, who joined the meeting through skype from London, faced resistance when he suggested in the meeting that ICC should be sent a notice for reducing India’s revenue budget.

The ICC proposed a new financial model in which India does not remain one of the main beneficiaries of ICC’s revenues. The new model will reduce revenue share of India from USD 570 million to USD 293 million.

A state unit official present at the meeting told PTI that Srinivasan’s suggestion was met by immediate objection. He said, “I won’t say there was confrontation. But when Mr Srinivasan joined the SGM via Skype, the first thing he spoke about was issuing a notice to ICC. There was immediate objection from Maharashtra Cricket Association president Abhay Apte and IPL GC chairman Rajeev Shukla. Srinivasan didn’t expect that.”

“The main objection was that sending a notice would jeopardise India’s chances as a 30-day cure of breach period would only end after June 4. A few others also voiced their dissent,” he said.

The 71-year-old Srinivasan, who did not expect the dissent, figured that it is not the same sports body that he had authority of back then. Srinivasan asserted that he was not looking for war with the ICC but wanted cricket to prevail. “Suddenly Srinivasan gauged that this is not the BCCI that he ruled with iron hand. He agreed and said ‘I am not in war with ICC. I also want cricket to continue’.”

The BCCI announced after the Special General Meeting on Sunday that India will be participating in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

