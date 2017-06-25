N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah attend BCCI SGM

Srinivasan was nominated by TNCA’s Executive Committee to be the association’s representative during the meeting. (Source: File) Srinivasan was nominated by TNCA’s Executive Committee to be the association’s representative during the meeting. (Source: File)

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan was present in the meeting of different state associations for the appointment of Committee of Administrators (COA) by the Supreme Court.

Also the former president of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, Srinivasan was spotted at the BCCI headquarters around 10:45 am and left the meeting by 12:30 pm, not waiting for any media interaction. Srinivasan was nominated by TNCA’s Executive Committee to be the association’s representative during the meeting.

However, he did not speak to the waiting media. Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah was also present in the meeting along with Srinivasan.

The afternoon session of the meeting was attended by the former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. On Saturday, a clarification had already been given by the COA head Vinod Rai that deciding the eligibility or ineligibility of the people attending the meeting was not their order.

