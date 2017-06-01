My target is definitely to be fit by the time West Indies series begins, says Manish Pandey

After missing out on the Champions Trophy squad due to an injury, Indian middle-order batsman Manish Pandey is targetting a return to the side in the ODI series against the West Indies. In an unfortunate injury Pandey had a muscle tear which saw him miss out on Champions Trophy which begins from June 1.

“It is disappointing for sure to miss a tournament like the Champions Trophy but injuries are part and parcel of the game. I am on my way to recovery and should resume training in a week or two,” Pandey told PTI.

“The target is definitely to be fit by the time the West Indies series begins. I am waiting for a scan report (for a muscle tear on the left leg) but at the max it would be take me couple of weeks to be fully fit,”, he further added.

Dinesh Karthik replaced Manish Pandey and has gone on to do well with the oppotunities that he has had so far. If Yuvraj Singh remains unfit then Kathik may well find a spot in the side.

After the end of the Champions Trophy in england, India will travel to the West Indies to play five ODIs and one T20 International. The first match is on June 23 and will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval.

