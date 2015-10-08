Arjun is very much interested in Air Force: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was made an Honourary Group Captain in the IAF in 2010. (Source: PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said his son was very much interested in the Indian Air Force (IAF) but it was early to say if he would like to join it.

Tendulkar, an Honorary Group Captain in the IAF, was talking to journalists on the sidelines of the Air Force Day Parade at the Hindon air base near New Delhi.

“I wanted to get my son here (Hindon) today (Thursday). He is very much interested in the air force,” Tendulkar said.

Asked if his son wants to join the IAF, he said: “He is too young to decide. But he is very interested in it.”

Asked about Tendulkar’s plans to fly a Sukhoi fighter, the cricketer said it had not worked out so far.

Tendulkar said in his Facebook page: “Proud of the dedication of the IAF. Every member plays the part to perfection. Thank you to each one of them for their commitment and many sacrifices.”

