My preparation for Sri Lanka series took a hit because of the rains in Kolkata: Wriddhiman Saha

After the Australian series, Indian wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha returns to the Test side once more as team India gears up for its next challenge in Sri Lanka. Since the conclusion of the Australian series Saha hasn’t played any international cricket. However, Saha claims that his preparations for the upcoming series took a hit and he only got to practice indoors.

According to a report in cricbuzz, Saha said, “My preparation for the series took a hit because of the rains in Kolkata. I could only do indoor nets apart from playing in some club matches. So I have to work doubly hard now as we will be playing in an away series after a long time. Despite Sri Lanka’s recent performances, we cannot afford to take them lightly. With nothing to lose, they will be highly motivated to do well against us.”

However, during the break, Saha was in touch with skipper Virat Kohli who had given him advice and spoken about his preparations. “Yes, we spoke for a bit when he was in the West Indies. He wanted to know about my preparations. I am aware that I have become an important member of the side as Kohli has given me the freedom to alter the field. It is for this reason too that he relies on me and the bowler’s judgment for DRS.” Saha said.

Recalling the crucial season last year, Saha added, It was a crucial season but then I never felt any pressure. Even when I got injured, I was confident of making a comeback. It was a result of the positive mindset which Kohli has imbibed in the team. But I am not dwelling in the past. All I can say is that I am more assured of my place in the Test side now.”

