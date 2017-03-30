My post match comments have been blown out of proportion, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will share the dressing room in IPL with the likes of Shane Watson, Travis Head and Billy Stanlake. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli will share the dressing room in IPL with the likes of Shane Watson, Travis Head and Billy Stanlake. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli has categorically stated that his comment of ‘no longer friends’ with Australian cricketers has been blown out of proportion and that he continues to maintain good terms with few guys he knows and those he’s played with in the IPL at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In a message on social media, Kohli stated, “My answer at the post match conference has been blown way out of proportion. I did not categorically say the whole Australian team but only a couple of individuals.I continue to be in good terms with the few guys I know & who I’ve played with at RCB & that doesn’t change.”

Noticeably, Kohli will share the dressing room with Australian cricketers, Shane Watson, Travis Head and Billy Stanlake – however none of them were part of the recently concluded Test series that India won 2-1.

After the 4th Test in Dharamsala, Kohli had said that he no longer considers Australian cricketers as friends. “As I said in the heat of the battle, you want to be competitive but yeah I have been proven wrong. The thing I said before the first Test, I have certainly been proven wrong and you won’t hear me say that ever again,” Kohli had said on his mantra of being friends with opposition off the pitch and competitive on it.

1/2 My answer at the post match conference has been blown way out of proportion. I did not categorically say the whole Australian team but — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 30 March 2017

2/2only a couple of individuals.I continue to be in good terms with the few guys I know & who I’ve played with at RCB & that doesn’t change. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 30 March 2017

However, his comments had drawn a lot of criticisms from former cricketers. Ex-Australia opener, Mark Taylor, went on to say that he expected India’s star batsman to be a ‘bigger man’. Taylor had also said, “At the end of the day it’s become a fully professional game with quite a bit at stake, but it’s still just a game and I think that’s what people have got to remember.”

“Virat will learn that this great game is not just about winning and losing. It’s also about the friends you make while playing the game,” Dean Jones wrote while David Lloyd tweeted saying, “This lad certainly has a lot to say …maybe should sit and LISTEN to S Tendulkar.”

It may be recalled here that even Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland, while speaking to a radio station, had said that Kohli perhaps ‘does not know the spelling of sorry’ albeit in cheeky humour.

