My only advice to Joe Root would be that he should look after his game, says Nasser Hussain

After a thumping 2-1 series win against South Africa in a three match T20 series, England are all pumped up for their four match Test-series, with the first match starting on July 6 at Lord’s. Ahead of the first Test, former England captain Nasser Hussain has given some advice for the new Test captain of England, Joe Root. Hussain feels the emotions would be high as it will be his first Test series as captain.

“The pride an the emotions when you walk through the long room on Thursday as the captain, is a lifetime ambition come true and until it is some next captain leading the team, or when someone else is leading the Barmy Army you realize that how important it was to you so Joe’s got to enjoy the journey and my only advice to him would be that he should look after his game,”Hussain said.

Hussain also said that Root should focus on his form apart from the captaincy. “Many fans in the stadium on Thursday, fans watching on television and listening on radio would want Root to be really be a good captain but also want him to get the runs and he should do, as we have seen in the modern era that captains like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have been able to do it so I am hoping he’ll be able to do it as well.”

The last time South Africa and England played a Test series in 2015-16, England clinched the four Test series 2-1. And after losing both, one-day international series and the T20 series, South Africa will hope to revive their form and put their best on the field when they come out on Thursday.

