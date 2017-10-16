Diwali 2017
  • My job is to keep performing, not ponder over what selectors are thinking: Shreyas Iyer

My job is to keep performing, not ponder over what selectors are thinking: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is all set to lead the Board President's XI against New Zealand in a warm-up tie.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 16, 2017 8:22 pm
India 'A' vs New Zealand 'A', Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Shreyas Iyer scored 90 against New Zealand ‘A’. (Source: BCCI)
Top News

Shreyas Iyer is all set to lead the Board President’s XI against New Zealand in a warm-up tie. Ahead of his outing against the Kiwis in Mumbai the 22-year-old right handed batsman has made it clear that he is focussed on his job which is to keep performing.

“As I told you before, my job is to keep performing. I won’t be thinking what the selectors are thinking,” Iyer said and added, “When you have runs backing you up, you can go in with full confidence. When you get a good start again in a new game, you want to ensure that you convert them into big scores. But whatever runs I have scored is past now. Tomorrow is a new day and I am looking forward to it,” the 22-year-old batsman added.

Despite performing well in the Ranji Trophy, Iyer is yet to get a chance to play for team India. When asked if he was frustrated on not been picked up for India, Iyer said, “No, I am tired of this question, to be honest. I wouldn’t like to reply at all. I think I have given all my answers previously. Again and again, I don’t want to talk over it”.

“My motivation is enjoying cricket, and that’s what I do. I love playing cricket. It’s my passion. I love to score in every match, and that’s what my aim is every time I go to the ground,” he further added.

On the upcoming match against New Zealand, Iyer said his team will put in thier best and said,  “We youngsters treat this game as an opportunity for us. We will try to give our best,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 15, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    34
    Zone A - Match 127
    FT
    31
    Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (34-31)
    Oct 17, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone B - Match 51
    Oct 17, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 128

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 