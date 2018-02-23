My heart not in red-ball cricket, says Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid was the leading wicket-taker in India. (File) Adil Rashid was the leading wicket-taker in India. (File)

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who recently signed an only white-ball contract with Yorkshire, said his heart is no longer in red-ball cricket. Rashid, who plays in Country Championship for Yorkshire, was not included in England’s squad for the Ashes tour, but has been a regular in the international squad in limited-overs cricket. Speaking in an interview to Espncricinfo, the 30-year old said that he took the decision because he no longer feels he can help the team in red-ball cricket.

“It’s very much my decision. It’s something that I’ve thought about and felt I had to do, and has been inside me for a little while. The enjoyment, the spark, the buzz. All that came into it. I couldn’t go through another season doing this — it could affect my performance, my bowling and that could easily rub off into other competitions and white-ball stuff,” Rashid said.

The right-arm bowler had earlier faced criticism in 2016 after he decided to sit out of the title showdown for Yorkshire with Middlesex at Lord’s, citing “fatigue and family reasons.”

“Last year playing red-ball cricket for Yorkshire, my thought was that if I wasn’t giving 100 percent then I would be letting the team down and also myself down. It was a decision made purely because of how I felt playing red-ball cricket at this time. My mind’s not there, my heart’s not there, I’m letting the team down but also myself down,” he said.

Rashid, who has played 10 International Test matches, in which he has taken 38 wickets at an average of 42.78, was the leading wicket taker for England when the side visited India in 2016. But now, with his decision to sign white-ball contract with Yorkshire, it remains uncertain whether he will return to play Test cricket for his country again.

“It’s not a permanent thing. It’s for this season, to see how it goes, how it unfolds and what happens. See what my mind says and what my heart feels. If it changes I could be going back to red ball cricket next season. That’s a long way away, and a lot can change. At this moment in time I’m very content with what I’m doing,” the bowler said

