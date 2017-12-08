My first spell in Ashes was a pretty brutal education, says Craig Overton

Craig Overton bagged the wicket of Steve Smith on his debut. (Source: Reuters) Craig Overton bagged the wicket of Steve Smith on his debut. (Source: Reuters)

England’s start to the Ashes series has been anything but disastrous. With two losses already the familiar sight of a 5-0 whitewash looms large in front of Joe Root and his men. However, for debutant Craig Overton it was a day to remember especially as he scalped the wicket of Australian skipper Steve Smith. In his latest column Overton, who also a well made 41, revealed it was only a couple of hours before the start of the Test that he was informed of his inclusion in the playing eleven.

Stating that he is not among the one to back down from a challenge Overton wrote, “Often these days players get told the night before that they are making their debut, but it was only about an hour beforehand that Joe Root, with a huge smile on his face, came over and said I was in. I didn’t really mind how I found out, and this way it meant I got a decent night’s sleep with a nice lie-in because it was a day-nighter.”

“Nothing can quite prepare you for the experience of standing at the top of your mark for your first ball in Test cricket with David Warner at the other end,” he recalled. “In that moment, in a stadium with twice as many people and five times as loud as I’d ever experienced before, all I cared about was landing it on the cut strip. Anywhere vaguely straight would do. I managed that and he pushed it to extra cover, no run, and I settled down from there,” he added.

Commenting on his first spell Overton divulged, “The rest of that first spell was a learning experience – and a pretty brutal education at that. The crowd were so loud and different from anything I’d experienced, but you have to settle yourself and remember that it’s the same game you’ve played before, just against better players, meaning that you have to lift yourself beyond a level you’ve been before,” he added.

