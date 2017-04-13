My film is a way of letting people know more about me: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has played for Mumbai Indians earlier. (Source: BCCI) Sachin Tendulkar has played for Mumbai Indians earlier. (Source: BCCI)

Sachin Tendulkar, on Thursday, unveiled the trailer for his upcoming film, ‘Sachin A Billion Dreams.’ The movie is a retelling of Tendulkar’s journey from a child who just loved playing cricket to becoming widely recognised as the greatest batsmen of all time.

Talking about the movie, Tendulkar said on a pre-match show for the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab that the movie is way of letting his fans know more about himself. He said that he was a private person but was also aware of the fact that people wanted to know more about him and his journey as a cricketer. “This was a perfect platform for me to show different aspects of my life,” he said.

Sachin also gave a little description of himself as a child and what is going to be shown in the film. “Right from childhood all I wanted was play cricket,” he said, “I was a prankster in school, I don’t know how my parents handled me. There were some days when I would be playing downstairs for 12 hours and my food would actually come downstairs.”

The trailer also shows a clip of former India captain MS Dhoni with whom Tendulkar had won the 2011 World Cup. It is a moment that latter has described as the greatest moment of his career. The victory was followed by India’s ignominious exit from the 2007 World Cup in the first round, after which Tendulkar said that he didn’t want to play the sport anymore.

