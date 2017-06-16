My career flourished under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh played his 300th ODI on Thursday. (Source: Reuters) Yuvraj Singh played his 300th ODI on Thursday. (Source: Reuters)

Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh made his 300th appearance in Indian jersey when he took the field in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final match against Bangladesh. Though the left-hander didn’t get a chance to bat as the top three Indian batsmen (Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) in the line-up anchored the Men in Blue to the win by 9 wickets but he has been in decent touch in this ongoing Champions Trophy.

Prior to the start of the match against Bangladesh, Indian team held a presentation where Yuvraj was given a memento by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

Talking about Ganguly, the aggressive Indian batsman revealed that it was Ganguly under whom his career flourished.

“My favorite captain was Sourav Ganguly. I learned a lot from him and my career flourished under him the most. He infused the feeling in us that we could win a series abroad.”

Playing his 300th ODI for India, Yuvraj said that it’s a big achievement for him to play so many games while donning the Indian colours.

“It is a big achievement for me to complete 300 games for India. When I started playing I was just happy to play for the country. Been a long journey and there have been a few ups and downs. Not looking to do anything extraordinary, just contribute to the team’s cause. The team is bigger than my landmark.”

Yuvraj began his ODI career in 2000 during the ICC Knockout tournament against Kenya but didn’t get a chance to show his skills with the bat in that particular match. But the left-hander did capitalise later as he smashed 84 against Australia in the very first innings where he got a chance to serve the team with his willow.

