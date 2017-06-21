My advice to Virat Kohli would be to make a statement and make things clear, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar suggested that a statement from Virat Kohli will help clear the air, saying this is what I feel and my issue with Anil Kumble. (Source: AP) Sunil Gavaskar suggested that a statement from Virat Kohli will help clear the air, saying this is what I feel and my issue with Anil Kumble. (Source: AP)

Anil Kumble stepped down as India’s head coach on Tuesday and the decision didn’t come as a surprise to many, especially after numerous reports signalling at a lot of tension in the Indian dressing room. A post from Kumble, after stepping down as India’s head coach, confirmed about the differences Virat Kohli had with the former Indian skipper during his tenure.

After Kumble’s side of story came out in the open, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar, while talking to NDTV, suggested that Virat Kohli should open up and clear the air from his end.

“My advice to Virat would be to make a statement and make things clear. Kumble also needs to clarify who in the BCCI informed him about Virat’s unhappiness about him. A statement from Kohli will help clear the air, saying this is what I feel and my issue with Kumble,” Gavaskar said.

“It is because of the team and the captain not liking Anil Kumble’s methods we have come to this situation. Why not save all the trouble and ask them while they are in the West Indies, ‘Listen, you guys, who do want as coach. We have eight or ten applications or whatever applications… So who do you want as coach’ and that’s it. Simple,” he added.

Talking about the coach and his coaching manuals that seemed to be ‘overbearing’ to the players, Gavaskar added that the players should themselves clear about what, and why, didn’t work under Kumble.

“Let’s wait and see what they found wrong in Anil Kumble. We need to also find out whether they found it overbearing and what exactly is overbearing. Let’s get a clarification also,” he said.

“All that I am saying because of the next coach. So the next coach knows exactly where he stands. ‘If I do this, is this going to be overbearing. If I tell you to report to practice at 9.30, is it going to be overbearing. If I say to you that I want some extra nets from you, I want you to catch 50 more catches or if I want you to bowl 20 more deliveries in the nets, is it overbearing’. For the next coach’s sake it is important that these things are clarified,” the former Indian skipper added.

When asked about the ‘boss’ in the team, Gavaskar was straight forward to say that on the field it’s the captain who is in-charge while off the field it’s coach or the manager.

“On the field the captain is the boss, off the field it’s the coach or the manager. The coach and the manager is responsible for preparing the players,” he said.

The Indian team is currently in West Indies for a limited-overs series that includes five ODIs and only T20I.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd