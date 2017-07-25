My 10-year-old son’s favourite batsman is Virat Kohli: Brett Lee

Brett Lee has said that his 10-year-old son’s favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli. Brett Lee has said that his 10-year-old son’s favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli.

Former Australian spearhead Brett Lee has revealed that his 10-year-old son’s favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli. Lee, who is a part of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), spoke at the sidelines of an event and said, “My 10-year-old son’s favourite batsman is Virat Kohli. Once, when Kohli walked past me and we shook hands, I told him that you are my son’s favourite batsman. Kohli showed a great gesture when he gave my son one of his Test shirts signed – with best wishes Kohli”

It may be recalled that in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com Lee had said that he will utter a prayer before bowling to Kohli. On being asked the reason behind it , he said, “First I will pray. There will be a lot of praying going. Please don’t hit me for a six. Virat Kohli is so powerful. He is strong in all parts of the field. He is a 360-degree player. If in One day cricket you have to detain him or make him not score runs, I would probably bowl the wide line yorker. If he tries to hit me over cover, I will push it wide.”

He also commented on Virat’s approach and said, “He is brilliant on the pitch. He has got that control and aggression. I love the way he plays cricket. I think he is passionate, he doesn’t go over the line and he is the best batsman in the world currently.

