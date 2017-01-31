MV Sridhar, Rahul Johri to assist Vikram Limaye in ICC Meet

The BCCI will have a heavy five-member contingent at the ICC Meeting in Dubai starting February 2, with CEO Rahul Johri and GM (Cricket Operations) MV Sridhar to assist Committee of Administrators (COA) member Vikram Limaye.

While Amitabh Chaudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhary along with Limaye has been appointed by the Supreme Court, it is Johri and Sridhar who possess in-depth knowledge about BCCI’s position in commercial matters.

“Rahul and Sridhar are two people who are abreast with the happenings in ICC board meet. They will not attend but will certainly help Mr Limaye with his homework as a lot of commercial aspects are set to be decided,” a source told PTI.