MV Sridhar, former BCCI General Manager for cricket, dies at 51

MV Sridhar, former Hyderabad cricketer and BCCI’s general manager of cricket operations, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 51 years. Sridhar was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital after he suffered a heart attack at home. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Sridhar had represented Hyderabad for more than 12 years from 1988-89 and 1999-00 seasons. In his domestic career, he had made 6701 runs at an average of 48.91 with 21 hundreds. After his cricket career, he took up various administrative roles with Indian cricket. He was also the manager of the Indian cricket team during India tour of Australia 2007-08.

The cricketing world expressed their shock at the death of the former BCCI administrator with Anirudh Chaudhary and Harsha Bhogle tweeting their condolences.

“Rest in peace Dr. Sridhar my friend. Gone too early. Tremendous service to cricket both as a player and an administrator” tweeted Anirudh Chaudhry.

“I am deeply distressed to hear of the passing of Doc MV Sridhar. Bade bhai, life mein to abhi bhot runan banaana that aapku.” Harsha Bhogle tweeted and added “Doc Sridhar was someone you could call anytime. I did. Courteous & firm. And a fine batsman. “Let’s do it our Hyderabadi way” he would say”.

Sridhar, who was under the scanner with allegations of financial impropriety in Hyderabad CA, had resigned from the post of BCCI General Manager. A right-handed batsman, Sridhar’s career spanned between 1988 and 2000 and he amassed 6701 runs. In 97 First Class matches, Sridhar scored 21 centuries and had scored a career-best 366 against Andhra in 1993-94.

