Muttiah Muralitharan​ gets inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame

Former Sri Lankan spin wizard, Muttiah Muralitharan, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Thursday. He was formally inducted into the Hall of Fame by David Richardson, who is the ICC Chief Executive. The special occasion took place during the innings break of the India versus Sri Lanka match.

Speaking on the occasion, Muralitharan said, It is a moment of great pride and honour to be receiving this award, especially from the ICC which is the ultimate any cricketer can aspire to achieve. The induction during this prestigious ICC Champions Trophy makes it even more remarkable.

“I thank the ICC for making this possible because this is a moment I will cherish throughout life.”

Watch the moment that Muttiah Muralitharan​ was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Congratulations Murali! 👏🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/cFJrolaW98 — ICC (@ICC) 8 June 2017

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson, said, “Murali’s record speaks for itself. His control of line, pace and length coupled with his ability to spin the ball prodigiously are legendary. Once he developed the “doosra” he became almost unplayable.

“A character popular with fellow players and fans alike, he not only helped raise the profile of Sri Lankan cricket but was a player people came out to watch the world over. I congratulate him on behalf of the ICC on being inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.”

It may be recalled here that Muralitharan is the most successful Test bowler with 800 wickets in 133 matches. He has taken 67 five-wicket innings hauls and 22 10-wicket match hauls in Tests. He is also the most successful in ODI cricket with 534 wickets in 350 matches.

