Special Coverage

Mustafizur Rahman ruled out of first ODI due to ankle injury

Whether or not Mustafizur Rahman will be out for the entire tour is yet to be announced.

Published:October 15, 2017 9:34 am
mustafizur rahman, india vs bangladesh, icc champions trophy, indian express Mustafizur Rahman reportedly hurt his ankle while playing football. (Source: AP)
Related News

The rumours surrounding Mustafizur Rahman’s unavailability for the first ODI against South Africa came true after Bangladesh chief selector and team manager confirmed that the left-arm pacer had twisted his ankle.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Minhajul Abedin said, “Mustafizur twisted his ankle during warm-up before training. He won’t play tomorrow. We can’t tell yet if he will be available for the rest of the series. We’ll know more after we go to Cape Town, we haven’t done a scan yet.” The unfortunate injury reportedly occurred when Rahman was playing football before a training session. Whether or not Rahman will be out for the entire tour is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh takes on South Africa in the first one-day international in Kimberley on Sunday. Prior to this, they faced each other in the Test series where the Tigers were handed a whitewash.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 14, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    43
    Zone A - Match 125
    FT
    24
    Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba (43-24)
    Oct 15, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone B - Match 126
    Oct 15, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 127

    eigawards
    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 