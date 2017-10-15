Mustafizur Rahman ruled out of first ODI due to ankle injury

Mustafizur Rahman reportedly hurt his ankle while playing football. (Source: AP) Mustafizur Rahman reportedly hurt his ankle while playing football. (Source: AP)

The rumours surrounding Mustafizur Rahman’s unavailability for the first ODI against South Africa came true after Bangladesh chief selector and team manager confirmed that the left-arm pacer had twisted his ankle.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Minhajul Abedin said, “Mustafizur twisted his ankle during warm-up before training. He won’t play tomorrow. We can’t tell yet if he will be available for the rest of the series. We’ll know more after we go to Cape Town, we haven’t done a scan yet.” The unfortunate injury reportedly occurred when Rahman was playing football before a training session. Whether or not Rahman will be out for the entire tour is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh takes on South Africa in the first one-day international in Kimberley on Sunday. Prior to this, they faced each other in the Test series where the Tigers were handed a whitewash.

