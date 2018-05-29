Mustafizur Rahman ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is due to toe injury

Mustafizur Rahman is ruled out of Afghanistan T20 series. (Source: File) Mustafizur Rahman is ruled out of Afghanistan T20 series. (Source: File)

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman will be out of action against Afghanistan for the scheduled three-match T20I series due to toe injury. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news in a statement. “Subsequent tests have revealed a crack on his left big toe which will sideline him for a few weeks,” said a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) statement.

BCB senior physician Debashis Chowdhury further added that the recovery time for these injuries is around 3-4 weeks. “It takes around three to four weeks to recover from such injuries and therefore he can’t play against Afghanistan,” BCB senior physician Debashis Chowdhury said in the statement.

Afghanistan and Bangaldesh will play a three-match T20I series in Dehradun from June 3 to June 7. The Afghanistan side will then make their Test debut against India later in the month. Afghanistan became one of the two nations to get Test status last year. The other country was Ureland who played their first Test against Pakistan earlier this month. They lost to Sarfraz Ahmed’s side by 5 wickets.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed

Afghanistan

Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Stanikzai(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Najeeb Tarakai, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shapoor Zadran, Aftab Alam

