South Africa vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim’s historic century propels Bangladesh to 278/7

Bangladesh’ wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim made history on Sunday when he became the first Bangladeshi batsman to get a century against South Africa. This was also his fifth hundred in one-day internationals. Rahim’s knock could not have come at a better time for Bangladesh, considering their dismal performance in the Test series. His innings of 110 will also instil the much-needed confidence in the Bangladesh side and hopefully rub-off on the bowlers.

After winning the toss skipper Mashrafe Mortaza opted to bat first on a track which seemed friendly for batting. Bangladesh got off to a steady start but then lost a couple of wickets in the middle overs. Rahim along with Shakib Al Hasan and later Mahmudullah steadied the ship and stitched crucial partnerships. But it was Rahim’s master-class which helped Bangladesh post a competitive score. In his innings, he hit 10 fours and 2 sixes, but most importantly he picked gaps at will and kept the scoreboard moving.

For South Africa Rabada once again provided the breakthroughs and picked up three wickets in his spell. Dwaine Pretorius and Imran Tahir also picked up wickets to keep the opposition in check. However, the bowlers did leak a few runs towards the end as Bangladesh went on to hit more than 70 runs in the last ten overs.

