Murali Vijay, wife Nikita welcome a third child

Murali Vijay uploaded an image of his eldest son with the newborn baby on his social media handles. Apart from the latest addition to their family, Vijay and wife Nikita have got a son and a daughter.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 2, 2017 1:52 pm
murali vijay, vijay daughter, murali vijay family, murali vijay wife, Murali Vijay has a son and a daughter apart from the newborn with wife Nikita. (Source: Twitter)
Indian batsman Murali Vijay announced that he and wife Nikita welcomed a child on Monday. Vijay uploaded an image with his eldest son holding the newborn in his hands. “Two Rockstars!! One introducing the other to the world. Feeling Blessed,” said the Test opener in his caption. Vijay has two more children – a son and a daughter – with Nikita, who he married in 2012.

Although he has struggled to find a place in the limited overs sides, Vijay is India’s first choice opener in Test cricket. He last played for India in their Test series against Australia. He had been slated to play in the Indian Premier League 2017 but was one of the many Indian players ruled out due to injuries from the long home Test season that preceded the tournament.

Because he was still recuperating from the injury, he did not make an appearance in India’s Test series in Sri Lanka. Shikhar Dhawan was chosen in his stead and the Delhi batsman scored centuries in both Test that he played. He is now expected to play for India when they embark on a tour of South Africa before which he will play for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy opener.

Nicknamed ‘Monk,’ Murali Vijay is known to possess a calm head on his shoulders and has been integral to India’s recent success in Test cricket that has seen them remain no. 1 in the ICC rankings since they hosted New Zealand in 2016. He and KL Rahul formed a formidable opening pair for India when they subsequently hosted England for a five-match series, a one-off Test against Bangladesh and a four-match series against Australia.

