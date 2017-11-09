Murali Vijay scores century for Tamil Nadu ahead of Sri Lanka series

Murali Vijay has last played for India in the fourth Test against Australia in March. (Source: PTI) Murali Vijay has last played for India in the fourth Test against Australia in March. (Source: PTI)

Murali Vijay scored a century in Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy match against Odisha. Vijay is on a comeback trail after a long layoff due to injuries sustained during India’s home Test season. Vijay was the regular opener for India in all 13 matches that they played against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia. He and Ravichandran Ashwin then sat out the Indian Premier League while Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli joined their respective teams at a later stage. Vijay also could not play in the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka and is now expected to make his return when India host Sri Lanka for another three-match rubber starting on November 16.

Vijay opened the innings for Tamil Nadu alongwith captain Abhinav Mukund. The latter did not last long but he has since been partnered ably by young Narayan Jagadeesan. Jagadeesan was then dismissed and missed out on a second First Class century by 12 runs. Baba Indrajith and Vijay have since stuck together at the crease. Vijay may have been India’s first choice opener in Test series for some time now but Mukund, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul all performed well in the Sri Lanka series. Shikhar Dhawan was especially belligerent, slamming 190 off 168 balls in the first Test and 119 in the third.

There have been calls for Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay to be selected as openers for the series against Sri Lanka. He has nine Test centuries and 15 half centuries to his name since he made his debut in 2008.

