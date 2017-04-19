Murali Vijay reveals he played with a fractured wrist during Australia Test series

Murali Vijay played with an injury throughout the series against Australia. (Source: AP) Murali Vijay played with an injury throughout the series against Australia. (Source: AP)

Opening Indian batsman, Murali Vijay, has revealed that while playing for India during the long home season of Tests he had to face bowlers with a fractured wrist. He also stated that this injury limited his range of shots and power.

In an interview with the New Indian Express, he said, “I don’t want to get too much into the status of the injury but I was playing with a fractured wrist. It was a difficult situation to be in, but the team always comes first … I was not able to bat freely because, as the injury aggravated, I couldn’t play certain shots and when I went out to bat, I had to grind it out. Especially against pacers, it was difficult at times to even defend off the front foot because it was my bottom hand that was injured.”

It may be recalled here that Vijay missed the second Test in Bangalore gianst Australia but came back to play the Third test.

Vijay said his injury affected his strength while batting. “I was told not to use any power while batting, so that was something I had to keep in mind while facing spinners,” he said. “As a batsman, when you can’t play certain shots, it affects your momentum and it was frustrating, but I saw it as a challenge because nothing comes easy and I learned a lot.”

“My body language might not tell you a real story all the time. I was in pain and it is not in my personality to show what I’m going through and gain sympathy. At the end of the day, I’m the one going through that and need to handle it on my own.”

Speaking about his rehabilatition Vijay said, “”I have already started my rehabilitation and hopefully, in a month or two, I should be able to pick up the bat again.”

