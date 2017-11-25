Murali Vijay marks comeback with 10th Test century for India

Murali Vijay scored his 7th Test century at home for India. (BCCI Photo) Murali Vijay scored his 7th Test century at home for India. (BCCI Photo)

Murali Vijay had an unlucky injury just before India’s tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year. He had to miss the three-match Test series and was dropped from the side thereafter. Now, when Sri Lanka is touring India for a three-match series, Vijay was called back in the squad but was not picked in the playing XI for the first Test at Eden Gardens.

The opening batsman finally got his chance in the second Test in Nagpur and Vijay played a gem of an innings to raise his 10th century in Test cricket and seventh century at home. Vijay pushed the ball to mid-off and ran a quick single to reach the three-figure mark.

Opening the batting for India on Friday, Vijay resumed his innings on 11 on day two of the second Test and managed to keep the Sri Lankan bowlers at bay. Apart from a dropped chance, he did not give any chances to Sri Lanak. When batting on 91, a ball went past his outside edge and Sri Lanka appealed for a caught behind.

The on-field umpire adjudged it not out but Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal asked for review. Sri Lanka lost a review as Vijay remained not out and later compelted his century.

Vijay began second day with a crisp boundary through covers off a delivery that was loose and wide outside the off stump. That was the start of a day that belonged to Vijay and he went to Tea at 106*.

His century came up in 187 balls with the help of nine fours and a six. He scored his half-century off 112 balls with the help of six fours.

