Murali Vijay left out of Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare squad

Murali Vijay has been left out of the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy by Tamil Nadu after his no show against Mumbai on Thursday. The India opener is believed to have missed out on the game after reporting “shoulder pain” but he didn’t keep the association authorities in the loop on the development. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) made it clear that the state body, the selection committee and the team physio were unaware of Vijay’s injury.

As per a TNCA official, ESPNCricinfo report, Vijay didn’t turn up at the SSN College ground, and the first word from his side only arrived to the coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar at about 7.30 AM with play to start an hour and half later. Tamil Nadu were already affected by an injury to opener Abhinav Mukund who had suffered a hamstring injury. Ganga Sridhar Raju was eventually brought in as an opener alongside Kaushik Gandhi.

Vijay played two matches earlier in the Vijay Hazare Trophy scoring 11 and 51 against Gujarat and Goa respectively. His place for the remainder of the tournament has been given to batsman Pradosh Ranjan.

“How can we find a replacement at the last minute?” another TNCA official is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “Vijay didn’t report to the ground and neither did he inform the selectors about his injury. It was very disappointing to say the least.”

This isn’t the first that the TNCA have been unhappy with Vijay’s “attitude”. “This isn’t the first time something like this has happened,” a top TNCA official said. “The selectors weren’t even inclined towards picking him in the four-day squads [for the Ranji Trophy] in the first place because of issues with his attitude and general aloofness.”

However, no disciplinary proceedings have begun against the opener. “At the moment it’s only the decision of the selectors to not pick him,” he said. “In the future, once national players confirm their availability for a tournament they have to play the full competition. They can’t pick and choose matches. This issue might come up for discussion at the Executive Committee meeting of the TNCA.”

In further blow to Tamil Nadu, they would miss the services of offspinner R Ashwin who will be absent from the fixture against Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. However, the offie had taken prior permission from TNCA in advance.

