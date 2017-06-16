Murali Vijay hopeful of making return in India’s tour of Sri Lanka

Murali Vijay is one of the most important batsmen in the Indian Test setup. (Source: PTI) Murali Vijay is one of the most important batsmen in the Indian Test setup. (Source: PTI)

India opener Murali Vijay said that he is hopeful of making his return to the team for their Test series in Sri Lanka come July. Vijay was one of the Indian players who had to give the Indian Premier League a miss due to the wear and tear sustained from their long home Test season. He underwent a wrist surgery in London and is currently recuperating in Chennai.

“I am in the process of recovering. Have a few more days to go. I want to be at my best fitness-wise,” he said, according to PTI. Vijay is working with Rajnikanth, a trainer at the National Cricket Academy, and hopes to start batting again in coming days. “I think I am in the right hands. He (Rajinikanth) is one of the best when it comes to rehab work. I am lucky to be working with him at the right time. The aim is to be a fitter cricketer,” Vijay said.

He is also set to spend time and NCA Bengaluru where his recovery would be assessed, according to PTI. India will be touring Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series starting on July 26, 2017. “I have had an operation. I am hoping all will be well and I should be alright by then.”

Vijay also said that the enforced break has given him an opportunity to make improvements in his batting. “I got the time to think about myself and my batting while concentrating on my fitness,” he said. He also added that he won’t be rushing his recovery.

Vijay’s recovery also ruled him out of the Indian team that are currently in England for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. He is an integral part of the Indian Test setup but said that he is keen to feature in all three formats. “I know I have the game to play and do well in all three formats. For that fitness is an important aspect and I am working towards that,” he said.

Vijay also commended his teammates for their performance in the tournament. India have lost only one match and dominated the opposition in the rest. They are now set to face Pakistan in the final on Sunday. “Great to watch the way we are playing. It is our time to dominate,” he said.

