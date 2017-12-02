Murali Vijay hits second Test hundred on the trot against Sri Lanka

Murali Vijay hit his 11th hundred in the format against Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI) Murali Vijay hit his 11th hundred in the format against Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI)

Murali Vijay’s brilliant run with the bat continued as the classy opener hit his second consecutive Test hundred. On the opening day of the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Vijay looked at ease from the word go and dealt with the visitors’ attack comfortably. It wasn’t an ideal start for the hosts as they lost opener Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara early but the stand between Vijay and Virat Kohli put the innings back on track.

This was Vijay’s third hundred in as many innings as he also hit a hundred in the Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu against Odisha. The 140-run knock was followed by a brilliant 128 in the Nagpur Test. Vijay wasn’t picked for the opening Test at the Eden Gardens as KL Rahul opened the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. In the Kotla Test, Vijay hit nine boundaries and reached the three-figure mark in 163 balls.

India have tried three different opening pairs in the Sri Lanka series. Rahul-Dhawan in the opener, Vijay-Rahul in the second Test and now Vijay-Dhawan in the final match. With a long South Africa tour in January, India would be pleased with the situation they have at the top of the order as all three openers are in good touch and would be looking to replicate the same when they commence a challenging South Africa series.

After a draw in the opener and win in the second Test, India are 1-0 up in the three-Test series against Sri Lanka and would look to seal the series and equal Australia’s record of winning nine consecutive series wins.

