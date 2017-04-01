Murali ‘Monk’ Vijay turns 34, wishes flow

Murali Vijay scored 113 runs against Australia. (Source: AP) Murali Vijay scored 113 runs against Australia. (Source: AP)

One of India’s greatest finds Murali Vijay was born today in 1984. Vijay who is known for his elegant batting made a cut in the Indian side in 2008 against Australia in Nagpur after he put on a mammoth partnership of 462 runs for the first wicket with Abhinav Mukund in a Ranji match.

Scoring 33 in his debut innings while 41 in the first, the right-hand Tamil Nadu batsman wasn’t seen as India’s first choice openers till he made a return in 2009 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur and stamped authority with the bat.

Opening the innings for the Indian side, Murali Vijay notched up a fantastic 87 while his opening partner Virender Sehwag fell short of 7 runs of what could have been his third triple hundred in the international arena.

The heroics from the Indian batsmen later guided them to a fascinating win by an innings and 24 runs. From there on Vijay quite cemented his place in the Indian Test side and has so far donned the Test jersey in 51 matches and has scored a total of 3408 runs averaging 39.62 including 9 tons and 15 half centuries.

In the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the 33-year-old scored a 113 runs with the best individual score of 82 while smashed a hundred against Bangladesh in the first innings of the one-off Test match.

While he is a mainstay in the Test squad, Vijay has also played a total of 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India. Vijay is also one the Indian batsmen who have scored hundred in Indian Premier League. He achieved the feat in 2010 edition where he scored 127 runs against Rajasthan Royals for his franchise team Chennai Super Kings.

Vijay has also led Kings XI Punjab in some matches in 2016 season while he won’t be a part of the IPL 10 after nursing a shoulder injury.

