Munaf Patel carrying rifle has caught Instagram’s fancy

Munaf Patel (c) is former India cricketer. (Munaf Patel Instagram Photo) Munaf Patel (c) is former India cricketer. (Munaf Patel Instagram Photo)

Munaf Patel has not played for India for close to seven years. Once regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in India, Munaf has been out of action for long. But not on his Instagram account. The former India bowler has been active on his social media handle and his post on Tuesday is getting popular. In a post on Tuesday, Munaf posted a photo of his carrying a rifle with six other men. He has captioned the post “are you ready?”

Munaf has been out of the Indian team for a long time but was part of the Indian Premier League till the last year. He was part of the Gujarat Lions time and played the last game a year ago against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In one of the comments on this photo, India seamer Ishant Sharma, who is currently playing County cricket, wrote,”Kahan ja rahe ho?”

Munaf has represented India in all formats of the game and after making a stunning debut, picking up seven wickets against England, he made giant strides with the Indian team. But steadily, he lost pace and then his place in the national team.

But he was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup in India and was also part of the Rajasthan Royals team which won the first ever Indian Premier League title back in 2008.

On his Instagram, Munaf has posted pictures of him riding different bikes as well. Praveen Kumar is also a regular feature in his profile.

