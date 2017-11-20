Mumbai teenager Jemimah Rodrigues gets India ‘A’ call-up

Jemimah Rodrigues has been drafted in India ‘A’ team. Jemimah Rodrigues has been drafted in India ‘A’ team.

Mumbai teenager Jemimah Rodrigues, who recently hit a double hundred in BCCI U-19 women’s meet has been drafted into India A team’s limited overs home series against Bangladesh.

Anuja Patil will be leading both senior and women’s team with two members from the Indian World Cup team being included in the squad. They are pacer Mansi Joshi and second wicketkeeper Nuzhat Parveen.

The series will have three one-day and three T20 matches. This is the first time that India A women’s team will play international games.

The one-day matches will be held in Hubli while Belgaum will host the three T20 games. Prior to the one-day series, the Bangladesh ‘A’ side will play two practice games in Alur.

India ‘A’ Team for One-Day matches: Anuja Patil (Captain), S Meghana, Neha Tanwar, Nuzhat Parveen(WK), Kavita Patil, Preeti Bose, Shivangi Raj, Devika Vaidya, V R Vanitha, Jemima Rodrigues, Neenu Choudhury, Mansi Joshi, Sukanya Parida, Priyanka Priyadarshani, M D Thirushkamini

India ‘A’ Team for T20 matches: Anuja Patil (Captain), S Meghana, Jemima Rodrigues, Swagatika Rath, Pooja Vastrakar, T P Kanwar, Soni Yadav, Ramya S Doli, V R Vanitha, D Hemlatha, Devika Vaidya, Tanya Bhatia(WK), Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Tarannum Pathan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App