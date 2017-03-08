Mumbai, MP join BCCI annual awards boycott

MUMBAI CRICKET Association (MCA) have joined the list of state associations who have decided to boycott the annual BCCI awards and MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture that will be held in Bangalore on Wednesday. As it turns out, the MCA are in line to receive the ‘best performance in a BCCI domestic tournament for 2015-16’ award, but it’s learnt that they will have no representative in attendance to collect the prize.

Though unlike some other associations, MCA do have office-bearers that fulfill the criteria set by the Committee of Administrators (COA) in their invitation letter, they have chosen to stand united with the rest citing that the COA were “rude” for setting the eligibility clause that disallowed disqualified members from attending the event.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) too have sent a letter to the BCCI about their decision to boycott the event and that they concur with the sentiments expressed by the president and secretary of Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Karnataka were the first association to express their disappointment in public a few days ago. In a mail to Johri, which is in possession with The Indian Express, MPCA honorary secretary Milind Kanmadikar said the awards event “compels associations to ignore it with much anguish and object to the lack of communication and ethics demonstrated while extending the invite”.

MPCA have made it clear in their letter that the association will not attend the function as a mark of protest against such “disgraceful and unprincipled manner” of being invited.